WASHINGTON (CBS46) Less than two weeks after announcing a diagnosis of stage four pancreatic cancer, U.S. Representative John Lewis has returned to the House floor in Washington.
A tweet sent out by Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane welcomed Lewis back and sent out "lots of hugs and handshakes."
Kane continues, saying "after votes, he told me he would 'do my best' to be here."
After votes he told me he would “do my best” to be here. Lotta members, Rs and Ds, pulling for him in this fight against cancer.— Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) January 9, 2020
CBS46 was told that he arrived at the chamber to vote with Democrats in favor of a resolution that would limit President Donald Trump's ability to take further action in Iran.
The 79 year-old Lewis announced that he had cancer on December 29 and pledged to continue working while undergoing treatment in Washington.
