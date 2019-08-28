MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Senator Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) announced on Wednesday that he will resign his U.S. Senate seat at the end of 2019.
The senator said in a statement:
After much prayer and consultation with my family and my doctors, I have made the very tough decision to leave the U.S. Senate at the end of this year. I have informed Georgia Governor Brian Kemp today that I will resign my Senate seat effective December 31, 2019.
I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff. My Parkinson’s has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July. In addition, this week I had surgery to remove a growth on my kidney.
Isakson sent a letter to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, announcing his resignation. Read that letter here.
Isakson, 74, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013. In July, he fell in his D.C. apartment and suffered four fractured ribs and a torn rotator cuff.
The senator recently underwent surgery at WellStar Kennestone Hospital to remove a renal cell carcinoma from one of his kidneys.
Isakson’s Senate term ends in 2022, and there will be three years left in the term when he vacates the seat in December.
