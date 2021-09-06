Johns Creek "drifting" incidents leading to dangerous situations on the roads

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) — Chaos on the roads in Johns Creek prompts multiple people to call 9-1-1. Police say they’re investigating an incident where street racers took over a busy intersection at Jones Bridge Road and Old Alabama Road.
“There's something dangerous going on with the cars here. They're stopping short. They're twirling around. They're blocking traffic. There's loads of teenagers in the middle. This is not a safe thing going on right now,” said a female driver calling 9-1-1.
The cars were illegally stopping traffic and creating unsettling commotion for those waiting to get through the intersection.
“Residential roads, somebody is going to end up getting hurt or killed. That's just not something we need to have on the streets,” said Andy Bryan, who works nearby. “I was a mechanic for 20 years, I've built racecars, and the only place for that is, on the strip. Or on the track."
Bryan says his neighbors were talking about the scene all Monday morning.
The cars put on a dangerous show as more and more people packed the street to watch and record.
“It seemed a little dangerous. It seemed like it must have been planned though. It looked kind of orchestrated,” said Jennifer Challenger, who lives nearby.
Johns Creek police have not reported any arrests or charges. They are asking if anyone has information in connection with the drivers or parties filming the incident, to contact the Johns Creek Police Department’s Tip Line at 678-474-1610 or JCPDTipLine@johnscreekga.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.