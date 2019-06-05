JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Wednesday, the City of Johns Creek announced Chris Coons as their new fire chief for the city.
Prior to this new role, Coons served as an assistant fire chief for Johns Creek since 2012. Coons also brings 26 years of professional experience to the position.
He started his career with the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, and Coons continued to hold various roles in operations, investigative, and supervisory for the department. He joined Johns Creek Fire Department (JCFD) in 2008 as a captain.
According to City Manager Warren Hutmacher, he conducted a thorough nationwide search to ensure the city maintained the exceptional direction and leadership for all operations and oversight of the JCFD.
A statement from Johns Creek City Manager Warren Hutmacher:
“I am excited to appoint Chris Coons as the third fire chief in the city’s twelve-year history. With 26 years of experience in the fire service, as well as his valuable contributions as part of the command staff with the JCFD, he has fully earned this important position,” said Johns Creek City Manager Warren Hutmacher. “Chris is a thoughtful leader and a talented professional who brings an intimate understanding of what it takes to run a full-service department along with an appreciation for the exceptional level of service Johns Creek residents expect and deserve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.