JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta man is one step closer to getting a new kidney, and his potential donor is someone he lost contact with four decades ago.
The last six years have been some of the most trying for Rob Latzsch and his family. The 53-year-old’s kidneys began failing after a family vacation in 2015 when Latzsch contracted a flesh-eating bacterium known vibrio vulnificus.
“With this particular bacterium, if you don’t get the medicine in the first 36 hours, the mortality rate is very high, and they gave me the medicine so late in the process and had to give me strong doses that it killed my kidney function within a course of a year,” Latzsch explained.
The Johns Creek resident has been on dialysis ever since, taking the treatment, upwards of two hours, every other day.
“I try to treat each day as if it’s something special,” he said. “I know it would be a tremendous relief to my family if I could get off that machine.”
Latzsch qualified for a kidney transplant in May 2021. His wife and five children were tested, but they all were ruled ineligible donors. So, Latzsch turned to Facebook, asking his friends if they would consider organ donation. A dozen or so people volunteered. His potential match turned out to be an old friend from elementary school.
“She said, ‘You know you meant a lot to me growing up and we were close at the time and you helped me through some things in school and I really would like to do this for you,’” Latzsch recalled.
Latzsch and the woman, a single mom of three who asked to remain anonymous, lost contact after he left New Orleans for Atlanta. The two hadn’t spoken to each other for 40 years. That is until she saw Latzsch’s post and wanted to help.
“Every time I text or call her, I tell her how much I appreciate her and the sacrifice she’s going through in order to give me a part of her body to keep me alive.”
Latzsch’s daughter, Laina, started a GoFundMe for the woman to help cover time-off work, travel and lodging - expenses Latzsch’s insurance will not cover. The campaign surpassed its initial goal in three days. As of Wednesday evening, it had more than $8,000 in donations.
“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” Laina said. “It really has been inspirational to me to remind me to be kind and do what I can for others because you never know when that may pay it forward.”
“It’s so special when other people will sacrifice themselves to save your life,” Latzsch added with tears rolling down his face
Latzsch’s donor has one final test on Thursday. If all goes as planned, the transplant procedure will take place in the next month or two.
For more information on Living-donor kidney transplants, click here.
