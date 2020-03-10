JOHNS CREEK, GA (CBS46)—Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker was arrested Sunday after a reported domestic violence incident with his wife.
According to Johns Creek police, officers responded to a 9-1-1 domestic violence call at a home located at the 10000 block of Donnington Drive in Johns Creek.
The call came from Mayor Bodker’s wife, Lisa Bodker, Johns Creel police reported.
Mrs. Bodker told police she and her husband are going through a divorce, and her husband assaulted her while they were exchanging their child, according to a police report from Johns Creek police.
The responding officer wrote in a police report that he noticed slight pinkness to Mrs. Bodker’s skin, however, there was no major injury.
Mrs. Bodker reportedly recorded the dispute with her cell phone and the officer wrote in his report, he reviewed Mrs. Bodker’s cell phone video and it showed Mrs. Bodker’s phone being knocked out of her hand and the officer noted Mrs. Bodker yelling, “don’t touch me”.
According to the police report, Mayor Bodker allegedly told officers he put his hands on his wife’s wrist to push a cell phone camera out of his face.
The police report stated both Mayor Bodker and his wife gave police a written statement and Mayor Bodker was arrested for misdemeanor simple battery.
He was booked and released from the Alpharetta Jail on a $1000 signature bond.
