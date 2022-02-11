JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) — The Johns Creek Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Alex Penaflor, who was last seen Jan. 27 and reported missing on Feb. 5.
Penaflor was wearing a black jacket, khaki work pants and brown Timberland boots when he was last seen.
Contact Det. E. Ehrenreich at 648-474-1579 or via e-mail at eric.ehrenreich@johnscreekga.gov if you have seen him or know where he is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.