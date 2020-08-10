JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) -- The city of Johns Creek will soon have a new police chief after news of a settlement agreement and resignation of current Police Chief Chris Byers were announced Monday night.

In a public memo, City Council said the settlement resulted in Byers resignation. A confidential agreement of settlement details and what lead to the resignation is effective Tuesday, August 11.

“I have the utmost confidence in the men and women of the Johns Creek Police Department and in their continued service to our entire community,” said City Manager Ed Densmore. “At the present time, Major Roland Castro will continue to serve as Interim Police Chief. As we begin the search process, my objective is to ensure we appoint a new Police Chief based on gathering input and feedback from our community, from the men and women of our Police Department, and from our Council Members. Together we will determine a path forward to fill the Police Chief position with a highly qualified, experienced, and admirable candidate,” he added.

In June, Byers came under fire for a post to his personal Facebook page that featured disparaging comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I do not support the Black Lives Matter as a movement as it seems to glorify the killing of my brothers and sisters," wrote Byers in a letter surrounding the controversial post. "I have also been asked if I will take a knee at these protests. Taking a knee is a sign of surrender. I will not surrender to this fight for justice. I take a knee of surrender to my Lord and Savior alone. I will however stand with you and protect your rights to protest and have your voices heard. And I will bow down to pray with you. To pray to make our hearts pure. My heart pure. For us to see each other as we are…God’s creation. His Son’s and Daughter’s. Regardless of race. To celebrate diversity. That’s what I bow for."

A week later Byers was placed on administrative leave for his comments, and an investigation was launched. It not clear if the investigation had anything to do with Byers separation from the agency.

“Based on extensive and careful consideration of everything that has occurred within our city over the past few months, we have come to the conclusion that it is in the city’s best interests to part ways with our Police Chief,” said Mayor Mike Bodker. “Our City Council discussed and voted to approve a settlement agreement with Police Chief Chris Byers. As we move forward, our next step is to begin the search process to fill the Police Chief position with a highly qualified candidate who embodies the heart and soul of our community. The ideal candidate will inspire confidence in the men and women of the Police Department and uphold the respect of our residents.”