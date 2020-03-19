JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Johns Creek Police Department on Thursday closed its headquarters to the general public until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Johns Creek Police will continue to respond to all emergencies.
To file a non-emergency police report, use the Police 2 Citizen site or call the communications center at (404) 843-6670. If you have an emergency, please dial 911.
Additionally, Johns Creek City Hall and Municipal Court are closed to the public until further notice. Contact the city at JohnsCreekGa.Gov or (678) 512-3200 with questions.
Police Website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/police
City Website: https://johnscreekga.gov/home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.