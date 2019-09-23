JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are reminding people that they can't change speed limit signs on their own.
The department posted a photo on social media of a sign that had been changed using a piece of paper and a marker, decreasing the speed limit from 25 to 15.
"It's a serious offense for what would be considered doing something minor in their eyes," Lt. Todd Hood said. "But it could be dangerous, too."
According to Lt. Hood, a city council member told Public Works about the odd finding and they alerted police.
The sign was put up temporarily so that Public Works could register speed in the neighborhood because of speed concerns.
"When you go and change a speed limit sign like that, it null and voids the evaluation process," he said.
Todd also pointed to a change like that being dangerous.
"You change a sign, you change the flow of traffic, that can be dangerous to other motorists," he said.
Resident Susan Azotea told CBS46 that she had not been impacted by speeders, but there are families with children that may be.
"It's very possibly a speed issue over there with little kids playing in the street," she said.
