ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) – A teenager found dead at the Atlantic Newtown Apartments last week will be laid to rest Wednesday.
Maintenance personnel found the body of Mercedes Chico-Sims, 17, lying near the pool of the apartment complex last Wednesday and called 911. Police said her death occurred under suspicious circumstances.
The body was found just after Johns Creek Police began a missing persons investigation for a woman with similar features. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the teen as the missing Johns Creek woman.
Chico-Sims’ family ahs asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the North Atlanta Church of Christ’s student ministry.
Elijah Foster, an 18-year-old Roswell resident, has been arrested and charged with concealing the death of another in connection with this case.
