johns creek Vietnam veterans wall vandalized

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Wall That Heals Vietnam Veterans Memorial was recently vandalized, according to the Johns Creek Veterans Association.
The group has been working on the project since last July and planned on having a grand opening on March 28, but the coronavirus pandemic put that on hold.
"When we can get into groups larger than ten, because we've been contacted by groups from all over the southeast wanting to come," Mike Mizell, from the association, said.
There are around 58,000 names on the wall.
Mizell said the group was shocked to discover someone keyed half of the panels and hit several others with a hammer.
"You didn't just hurt that structure,you hurt some people," he said.
There's only one camera nearby, though there's discussion for more to be added and an increase in patrol.
A reward is also being offered for information.
Mizell told CBS46 he would like whoever did this to join them in cleaning the park and taking in the history it holds.
"They made the ultimate sacrifices for the freedoms you and I have today," he said. "And I think a lot of people take that for granted."
To help the association repair the damages, you can visit JCVETS.org.
