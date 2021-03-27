Construction on the Arthur M. Blank Hospital, a future pediatric hospital in North Druid Hills, Ga has been underway for a little over a year.
A special visitor Jojo Alonge, an 8-year-old boy, was able to receive the first behind-the-scenes look of the construction site.
Chris Chelette, vice president of planning, design, and construction at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta gave him the tour.
This opportunity for Alonge is extra important as he was diagnosed with a spinal tumor days before his second birthday.
He received various chemotherapy and surgeries.
Years later now, Alonge is working hard at his Robotics Rehabilitation appointments to work on the physical regressions his tumor caused.
He works on improving his balance, walking gait, and core strength.
His tumor also caused a spinal curve called scoliosis, he wears a brace to help prevent the curve, and reduce the risk of spine surgery in the future.
To watch the video of Alonges' tour visit https://youtu.be/J6ZlCIdLVvA .
