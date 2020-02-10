ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff kicks off his '1 Georgia' town hall series in Athens on Monday.
The public town hall events are said to focus on challenges and opportunities in the state. His Facebook page says Ossoff is holding the events across Georgia to discuss urgent challenges and opportunities for the state and the country — and to answer questions from all Georgians, whether or not they support him.
The town halls are free.
Monday's event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Graduate Athens, located at 295 E. Dougherty Street in Athens.
Ossoff will also hold town halls in Columbus on February 24 and in Savannah on March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.