ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A political Facebook ad for Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue's campaign has been pulled after sparking controversy and charges of antisemitism.
At the helm of the controversial ad is a photo of Perdue's Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff with what appears to be an exaggerated nose. In an investigation lead by The Forward, a media outlet geared toward a Jewish audience, it was determined that Ossoff's nose was both “lengthened and widened.”
Perdue's campaign team says the ad was designed by a third-party vendor and that any distortion of the image was unintentional. The campaign team added that incumbent Perdue has a strong record of standing against antisemitism and all forms of hate.
On Monday, Ossoff addressed the offensive photo seen in the ad by tweeting, "I'm Jewish. This is the oldest, most obvious, least original antisemitic trope in history. Senator, literally no one believes your excuses."
Sitting U.S. Senator David Perdue's digital attack ad distorted my face to enlarge and extend my nose.I'm Jewish.This is the oldest, most obvious, least original anti-Semitic trope in history.Senator, literally no one believes your excuses.https://t.co/PiA7P4O4M2— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) July 28, 2020
Results of the investigation further claim, "The ad ties Ossoff together with Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-Ny.), who is also Jewish, and accuses the duo of trying to 'buy Georgia,' a not-so-subtle allusion to centuries-old anti-Semitic attacks against the Jewish people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.