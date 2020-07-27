GA Democratic Congressional Candidate Jon Ossoff Holds Election Night Event

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff delivers a concession speech during his election night party being held at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North Hotel after returns show him losing the race for Georgia's 6th Congressional District on June 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Ossoff ran in a special election against his Republican challenger Karen Handel in a bid to replace Tom Price, who is now the Secretary of Health and Human Services. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 Joe Raedle

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Democratic United States Senate candidate Jon Ossoff has tested negative for COVID-19 just three days after his wife tested positive for the deadly virus.

On Saturday evening Ossoff revealed in a tweet that his wife Alisha, who is an OBGYN at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, had developed symptoms of the virus last week.

On Monday, Ossoff tweeted his wife was doing well while recovering.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.