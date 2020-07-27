ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Democratic United States Senate candidate Jon Ossoff has tested negative for COVID-19 just three days after his wife tested positive for the deadly virus.
Health updates ––** Alisha is still doing OK. Today she’s even been able to remotely consult some patients (expectant and postpartum moms). HERO! ** My test result: NEGATIVE— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) July 27, 2020
On Saturday evening Ossoff revealed in a tweet that his wife Alisha, who is an OBGYN at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, had developed symptoms of the virus last week.
Hi all. As many of you know my wife Alisha is an OB/GYN doctor at Emory. Last night she tested positive for COVID after developing symptoms this week. Thankfully her symptoms have been mild but please keep her in your thoughts. I was tested today & await results.Full statement: https://t.co/uDyy5TCTzv— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) July 25, 2020
After my wife Alisha was diagnosed last night with COVID-19, I got tested this morning at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Fulton County, Georgia.(thread) pic.twitter.com/HPMWDfH8fI— Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) July 25, 2020
On Monday, Ossoff tweeted his wife was doing well while recovering.
