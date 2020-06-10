ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Jon Ossoff is the declared winner of the Democratic Senate Primary after leading with double digit votes against Teresa Tomlinson and Sarah Riggs Amico.
Backed with the support of Civil Rights legend and District 5 U.S. Representative John Lewis, Ossoff secured the vote over Tomlinson; with 97 percent of precincts reporting, Ossoff acquired 51 percent of the vote, while Tomlinson had 15.
In a historically expensive 2017 special election Ossoff lost to Karen Handel in the race for the District 6 seat -- making his primary win a major rebound.
Tomlinson thanked her supporters while urging them to now support Ossoff.
“I want to thank my opponents in this race and congratulate Jon Ossoff on his victory. I call on my supporters, and all Georgians, to do all they can to support Jon in his campaign to defeat David Perdue and Donald Trump in November,” said Tomlinson is a statement.
Up next is a run against senior US Senator David Perdue in November. Perfue's campaign released the following statement:
“Georgia Democrats nominated a part-time filmmaker and liberal elite with zero real world accomplishments as their party’s standard bearer. Despite his privileged lifestyle funded with daddy’s money, Jon Ossoff’s only notable achievement is spending millions of dollars on his failed Congressional bid,” said Perdue for Senate Campaign Manager Ben Fry. “Now more than ever, Georgians need outsider David Perdue and his experienced leadership in the U.S. Senate. While Jon Ossoff is a favorite of liberal elites and Hollywood celebrities, he will be nothing but a rubber stamp for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and their radical agenda.”
