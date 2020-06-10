ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Jon Ossoff is the declared winner of the Democratic Senate Primary after leading with double digit votes against Teresa Tomlinson and Sarah Riggs Amico.
Backed with the support of Civil Rights legend and District 5 U.S. Representative John Lewis, Ossoff secured the vote over Tomlinson; with 97 percent of precincts reporting, Ossoff acquired 51 percent of the vote, while Tomlinson had 15.
In a historically expensive 2017 special election Ossoff lost to Karen Handel in the race for the District 6 seat -- making his primary win a major rebound.
Up next is a run against senior US Senator David Purdue in November.
