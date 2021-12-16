ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two key performers scheduled for the Power 96.1 Jingle Ball Thursday night have cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Rapper, Doja Cat, canceled her performance after she and a few members of her team tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
Then, The Jonas Brothers announced Thursday morning they too will not be performing at the Jingle Ball in an abundance of caution, after a member of their production crew tested positive for COVID-19.
Remaining performers include Meg Thee Stallion, BTS, Tai Verdes, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Black Eyed Peas, MONSTA X, Bazzi, Tate McRae and Dixie D'Amelio.
The event is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena.
