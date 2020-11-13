JONES COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Thursday night around 11:00 p.m. a Deputy noticed a white Nissan registered to Deandre Pitts, whose license were suspended. Sgt. Walker briefly lost site of the vehicle as it moved in between Jones and Bibb County but spotted the car again as it passed through Jones County.
Sgt. Walker stopped Pitt’s and smelled Marijuana coming from the car. A passenger identified as Jerell Holland bailed out of the car. Holland was quickly captured soon after by deputies.
Deputies found trafficking amounts of Cocaine, MDMA or ecstasy, Marijuana, cash and a firearm. Both Pitts and Holland are charged.
Jones County Sheriff had this message for his deputies. “Thanks to these Officers for their tenacity and keeping Jones County Safe.”
