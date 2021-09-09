JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County Public Schools announces that Sequoyah Middle School in Riverdale will pivot to virtual learning beginning Sept. 10 due to a number of staff members having to quarantine.
Students and staff will return on Sept. 27, according to a press release from the school district.
While operating in the virtual learning environment, breakfast and lunch meals will be available for students, says the school district. Parents/guardians should contact the school for details regarding meal services as specifics and/or pickup times vary from school to school.
The school district says it will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of all students and employees while monitoring ongoing matters relative to the pandemic.
The data shared by district and school-based leaders as well as key health officials will also aid in determining any next course of action concerning this situation as well as any other matters that may develop. All stakeholders are asked to stay connected to the school systems’ platforms for the latest news and developments as additional information will be shared as it becomes available.
