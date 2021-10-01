CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 42-year-old man, on the run after allegedly shooting another man in front of a child, was caught by US Marshalls weeks after the incident took place.
It happened just before midnight on Aug. 12. Clayton County police responded to the 4700 block of Southlake Cove Court after receiving reports of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as 25-year-old Tajman Ashmore, dead with a single gunshot wound.
An investigation revealed that Ashmore was visiting his friend and playing with her son the day he was killed. During the visit, his friend went to the door and encountered her ex-boyfriend and father of her child, 42-year-old Justice Davis.
According to police, the woman attempted to stop Davis from entering the residence, but he pulled out a gun. CCPD says that's when an altercation apparently ensued between the Ashmore and Davis, during which Ashmore was supposedly shot. The incident happened in front of the child.
Davis fled the scene, but was caught in South Carolina on Sept. 28. He was arrested on suspicion of Malice Murder, Home Invasion, Aggravated Assault, Cruelty to Children, Possession of a Weapon by Convicted Felon and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Crime.
