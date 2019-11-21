ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Shackled and wearing a blue Fulton County jail jumpsuit, 21-year-old Jordyn Jones sat stoic at her bond hearing.
“This young lady who is 21-years-old has no significant criminal history at all,” said her attorney Clifford Hardwick.
But now Jones is charged with murder. Prosecutors argued for her to remain behind bars.
“She has a significant risk of committing felonies due to the aftermath of the homicide,” said attorney Adam Abbate.
Police believe Jones took part in the brutal murder of Alexis Crawford. They believe the other suspect is her boyfriend Barron Brantley. Warrants state that after a fight, Brantley and Jones strangled Crawford, stuffed her in a plastic bin, then dumped her at a Dekalb County park.
“She had sent a message, after she helped stuff miss Crawford's body into a Rubbermaid tote, to a friend asking her to replace that tote,” Abbate told a judge.
He said that Jones had already withdrawn from Clark Atlanta University with plans to skip town.
“The majority of her ties, all of them are out of Michigan where her mother and father both reside,” he said.
Days before the murder, Crawford filed a police report accusing Brantley of sexually assaulting her.
Hardwick told a judge that his client was supportive of Crawford during that time.
“She accompanied her roommate at the time and spent however much time was necessary for her to be at Grady as she went through the rape kit scenario,” he explained.
Although prosecutors said Jones told Crawford's family that no DNA was found in the rape kit, prosecutors revealed that Brantley’s semen was found inside Crawford’s body.
“Some of the things that she said to members of a family in the immediate aftermath of Alexis’ disappearance suggests that Jordyn Jones is not someone who should be in society,” said Crawford family spokesperson Reverend Markell Hutchins.
“The expectation is they'll be behind bars for the rest of their lives as they should be,” he said.
