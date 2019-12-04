ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Joycelyn Savage, one of singer R. Kelly's two live-in girlfriends, is detailing her love and support for the embattled talent in a new video posted to Youtube.

TMZ obtained the video where Savage vehemently denies the singer has done any of the things he has been accused of, namely holding herself and his other live-in girlfriend Azriel Clary hostage, or forcing them to be sex slaves.

"I am truly tired of all the lies that they are saying about the man we love so much, and our best friend R. Kelly. It has been said that I had left him and he has abused me, and all kinds of nonsense. I have said before that none of it is true," said Savage as she read a prepared statement from a cell phone. "It is a shame how they are treating him. It is so wrong on so many levels, and he does not deserve this. I am not going to be apart of the assassination of R. Kelly's name, music career, and his character. How will we ever be able to get a fair trial anywhere in the world of all these lies that are being told of him?"

Savage claims that visits the singer every two week and speaks to him daily. Savage, who is from Atlanta, claims an impostor was also behind the Patreon account where tales of her alleged dealings with the singer were being exposed.

Patreon attempted to verify the the poster was in fact Savage, but was unsuccessful. As a result, the account was taken down and those who paid to view the postings were refunded their subscription money.

Savage ends the video a plea for his fans and those who support her, to not buy into the social media hype surrounding the singer, not her and Azriel's relationship with Kelly.

"I know it's a lot going on but at the end of the day I'm staying positive. I would never in a million years hurt him like that. I'm really heartbroken for all that is going on. At the end of the day, I'm getting through this," said Savage at the end of the video.

After the video made it's way across the Internet, Gerald A. Griggs, attorney for the Savage family, released the following statement:

“We’re saddened and disappointed to learn that Joycelyn Savage has said that she was not the person operating the Patreon account. We deeply desired to hear her story and in her own voice outside of the presence of Robert Sylvester Kelly or anyone associated with him. For nearly three years, Joycelyn Savage has not been able to speak outside of a controlled environment created by Mr. Kelly. Her video today was not any different. Although we can now verify that it wasn’t her account, the allegations still remain. These are allegations that our own independent investigation found to be accurate and closely match the details listed in four indictments against Mr. Kelly. We are also concerned about who gained access to Joycelyn’s personal Instagram account to mislead the public and her family. But there is no deception in this fact, for three years, Joycelyn’s family has spent the holidays without their daughter. They love her and long to embrace her once again.”

