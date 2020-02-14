FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Joyriders were caught doing donuts on a Fulton county field. Now Milton County police are asking for your help to find the suspects.
It happened next to Northwestern Middle School on Feb 8 during the snowstorm. Police said at least two people in a black Jeep Renegade drove onto the field.
“So they drove around in circles and by doing so they put some rut into the field,” said Milton Police Captain Charles Barstow.
Captain Barstow said the tire tracks left behind will cost thousands of dollars to get rid of.
“We all know that young people make mistakes, it’s the damage that’s the issue,” said Captain Barstow.
That is especially the case for thirty of Milton’s youth teams who use the field for Lacrosse and other sports.
Milton park officials said there are several slip zones, making it unsafe for players. Now the suspects could face charges.
“We’re probably looking at criminal damage to property, but the amount of damage will dictate what the final charge is,” said Captain Barstow.
Police said the license plate of that black Jeep was covered, so if you have any information on the vehicle's registration or the owner / occupants, please email Milton police at pdinfo@cityofmiltonga.us
