ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A judge denied bond Tuesday for the man charged in the July 4th murder of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner.
Julian Conley, 19, is charged with felony murder in connection with Secoriea’s death.
Atlanta police said Conley and another person shot the little girl, who was riding in a car with her mother.
The shooting happened that holiday night near the intersection of University Avenue and Pryor Road, near I-75/85 – in the same area as the deadly shooting death of Rayshard Brooks by a former Atlanta Police officer last month.
Conley made his first court appearance earlier this month, but was denied bond.
His attorney said his client was at the scene, but was not involved in the shooting.
Secoriea was riding in a car with her mother and her mother's friend, who was driving. Police said the driver was attempting to enter the parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road when they were confronted by a group of armed individuals who were illegally blocking the entrance.
Someone in the group began shooting at the car, hitting it multiple times. Secoriea was taken to Atlanta Medical Center, but later died from her injuries.
Police have not yet identified or named a second suspect in the shooting.
