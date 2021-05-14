MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A McDonough man accused of raping an elderly woman was denied bond early Friday afternoon.

Henry County Superior Court Judge Holly W. Veal denied bond for Travale Farris, ruling that he is a danger to the community, a risk of re-offending, a risk of intimidating witnesses and a flight risk, according to the press release.

The 28-year-old was arrested in March and faces a slew of charges including one count each of rape, aggravated sexual battery, burglary in the first degree and false imprisonment, as well as three counts of criminal attempt to commit burglary in the first degree.

The case is an ongoing investigation, stay CBS46 News for updates on this story.