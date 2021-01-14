A judge denied bond on Thursday for 29-year-old Rayshawn Bennett, also known as YFN Lucci, who turned himself in to authorities and was booked into the Fulton County Jail Wednesday.
On December 10, officers were dispatched around 5:20 p.m. following a person shot all on the 900 block of Peeples Street in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found 28-year-old James Adams laying in the street with a gunshot wound to his head.
Adams was rushed to Grady Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Minutes later, a second victim, 32-year-old Kevin Wright arrived at a local fire station by private vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound, but survived his injuries, police said.
Bennett is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police also arrested 23- year-old Ra'von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts for their alleged role in the shooting death.
(0) comments
