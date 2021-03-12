A judge has denied the Fulton County District Attorney's latest recusal request, but lawyers say another attempt is likely on the horizon.
The high profile Atlanta case of Rayshard Brooks hangs in limbo as it nearly reaches the one year mark of his killing.
Just three months shy of it, there's still no clear indicator of who will prosecute the case on behalf of the state.
Brooks' lawyers tell CBS46, it's the same scenario for the case involving that of the Atlanta Police Officers who deployed a stun gun on two college students during protests.
Mawuli Davis says justice has been delayed ever since.
"Our concern as representatives of the victims is they're getting lost in all of this." Davis continued, "This back and forth, the victims are being lost."
After multiple attempts to rescue herself, Fani Willis' request was denied Friday.
"Judge Todd Ashley denied the motion for District Attorney Fani Willis and her to be recused from the Rayshard Brooks case," a senior staff attorney with Magistrate Count wrote in a statement. It comes after Willis asked the Attorney General to reassign the, that office denied the request too.
"Unfortunately this has become--it's an unprecedented mess. That's what I see it as, an unprecedented mess."
In court the judge cited the need for clearer proof of a direct conflict of interest for Willis' recusal, suggesting another attempt, Davis told CBS 46.
He says that's why all parties are expecting in the coming weeks to do this same process over because another letter is supposed to be sent.
The lawyer believes it only delays the prosecution and the family's healing.
"Our hope is that whatever happens, it happens expeditiously and that these families don't have to wait and wonder any longer."
The DA's office sent CBS46 this comment:
"The District Attorney is committed to ensuring justice is served in every case, including this one. Our office will proceed as necessary to ensure that happens."
