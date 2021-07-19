BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) – A 59-year-old man who spent over 20 years in prison for a double murder was exonerated Monday, one year after his conviction was overturned.
Dennis Perry was accused of murdering Harold and Thelma Swain in 1985. The deacon and his wife were shot in the vestibule of Waverly church during an evening bible study. Perry was convicted 18 years after the murders in 2003 and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. He always maintained his innocence.
“It took a long time, but I never gave up,” Perry said “I knew that eventually someone else would see the truth, and I’m so grateful to the Georgia Innocence Project and King & Spalding for bringing the truth to light. This indictment has been hanging over my head for over 20 years, and it's such a relief to finally not have to worry about being accused of this awful thing.”
In 2020, Perry’s legal team from the Georgia Innocence Project and King & Spalding presented then Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney, Jackie Johnson, with proof of prosecutorial misconduct and new DNA evidence that exonerated Perry and pointed to an alternate suspect who they say repeatedly bragged about committing the murders. In July 2020, a judge granted Perry’s motion and ordered that Perry be released on his own recognizance while awaiting the DA’s decision on dismissing the charges. The charges were finally dismissed on Monday.
“Overturning a conviction in a case of this magnitude takes a significant amount of resources, and we view pro bono work as a professional responsibility and an important part of our firm’s service to the community,” Susan Clare from King & Spalding said. “Our team feels privileged and proud to have been able to represent Dennis and play a role in winning back his freedom.”
Since his release from prison, Perry has spent time at home with his wife, Brenda, reconnecting with friends and family and trying to recover and readjust. Georgia is one of 14 states that does not currently have a statutory compensation law to provide financial relief for years lost to wrongful conviction, so the Georgia Innocence Project has set up a fundraiser to help Perry and his family. To contribute, click here. Donations are not tax-deductible.
