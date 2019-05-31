CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Clayton County judge has granted bond for a woman charged with murdering a man who was involved in a hit-and-run.
Twenty-two-year-old Hannah Payne appeared in Clayton County court to request bond. Judge William West granted the woman a $100,000 bond in her murder case Friday morning.
Payne wept as the judge read the conditions. Her parents and supporters were emotional and excited.
The victim’s family expressed outrage and disbelief.
Payne, of Fayetteville, is accused of shooting killing 62-year-old Kenneth Herring after she said she saw him hit another vehicle and kept going. Police said Payne followed Herring in her car, blocked him in and demanded he get out of his truck before she ultimately shot and killed him. Police said Payne did not follow orders of the 911 operator.
Herring’s family and community advocates said race played a role in the shooting and the bond hearing.
“She does not see color,” said Payne’s mother, Margaret Payne. “She sees right and she sees wrong.”
The entire incident has sparked racial tension that boiled over into the hearing. Matthew Tucker, Payne’s attorney repeatedly stated that Payne had a racially diverse group of supporters at the hearing.
“As you can see she has a great diverse of community and family and friends, her boyfriend. She has never really thought about race,” Tucker told reporters, as he stood in front of Payne’s friends and family.
“It is apparent that Hannah Payne had a lot of support in the court room, black and white,” said Herring family spokesperson and activist Sir Maejor. “It is our contention that people of color were strategically placed in the courtroom, people of color were strategically placed in front of the cameras. That was by design,” Maejor said claiming that the group of supporters were not present at Payne’s preliminary hearing.
He said Payne was not entitled to bond. Herring’s widow also exclaimed that bond should not have been granted in the case. There was palpable tension between the two sides.
“The judge made the right decision,” said Payne’s attorney, Matthew Tucker. “This is not a situation of race. This is a situation of a young girl being put in a situation she has never been put into,” he said in a press conference after the hearing.
Later in the press conference, Maejor claimed that scientific evidence will show that Payne pulled the trigger, firing the fatal shot. He also told the crowd that Payne also changed her story about what happened.
“She told officers immediately without hesitation that Kenneth Herring died as a result of his own action saying he took her gun and shot himself,” Maejor exclaimed. “She is now using the stand your ground law as a defense as to why she killed Kenneth Herring, so now there is a contradiction in her own testimony.”
Payne’s family said their daughter is not the person she is being portrayed as.
“We are sorry for what happened and everything and sorry for Mr. Herring’s family and everything, but Hannah is not the person that they are saying she is,” her mother said. “She is the most sweetest caring person. She does not see color. Does not see race at all. She is just an amazing human being,” Payne’s mother said through tears.
She said what happened is not her daughter’s fault.
Payne had not bonded out of Clayton County Jail as of Friday evening.
