ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A judge granted a signature bond Thursday for the mother who police said abandoned her special-needs son at an Atlanta hospital out of desperation.
The decision means Diana Elliott, 37, will not have to come up with the $10,000 bond unless she fails to show up for court. Her signature is all that’s needed to release her from jail on the child cruelty charge.
The judge based her decision on the fact that Elliott had no prior record and also because both the prosecution and defense agreed that Elliott needs parenting assistance, not jail time, following the Dec. 4 incident. Surveillance cameras captured Elliott entering Grady Memorial hospital with her 14-year-old son and later leaving without him.
Found outside the hospital cold and hungry, the boy was unable to tell anyone his name, so Atlanta police circulated his photo asking for help identifying him. Tips led police officers to a motel in DeKalb County where Elliott was caring for three other children.
Police said Elliott told them she was overwhelmed and didn’t know where else to turn.
When Macon defense attorney Brian Jarrad heard about the arrest, he decided to take Elliott’s case at no charge. He told CBS46 he is raising three adopted children who have Down Syndrome.
Carla Griffin joined other mothers of special-needs children at Thursday’s hearing. None knew Elliott, but they wanted to show their support for her.
Griffin told CBS46 that 12 years ago, she found herself in a similar situation with her now 29-year-old son who lives with Down Syndrome. She abandoned him at a hospital in an act of desperation.
As a condition of her bond, Elliott must follow all instructions of the Department of Family and Children Services. For the time being, she’s only allowed to be with her children if DFCS allows it.
