ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A judge has issued a consent order that the union and MARTA must agree after dozens of employees called out sick just days leading up to Super Bowl LIII.
MARTA asked for a court injunction to force bus drivers and the union to stop driver call outs. MARTA attorneys said the sick-outs were on purpose after a recent collective agreement was made on Saturday.
MARTA released the following statement:
“MARTA is pleased with Judge Russell’s decision that grants a joint consent order and requires the union to reinforce to their members the importance of providing critical transit services to our residents and visitors at all times.”
MARTA said on average the number of sick call-outs are about 20 a day. This week the call-outs were as follows:
- Monday: 130
- Tuesday: 122
- Wednesday: 54 (as of noon)
More than 250 routes were impacted this week.
The judge said there has been no factual finding on workers side of doing anything wrong and the defendant admits no wrong doing; however, both sides agreed to a consent order which means no one would organize or encourage call outs.
