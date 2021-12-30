ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A new judicial order will mandate face coverings in all Troup County Government Center common areas, a Superior Court Judge ruled.
The new rule will go into effect on Monday, Jan. 3, at 8 a.m. All employees and visitors at the Troup County Government Center will be required to wear face coverings in common areas, which include hallways, public restrooms, elevators, waiting areas, courtrooms and more. The mask will need to cover both the nose and mouth.
This order only affects the Troup County Government Center and no other buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.