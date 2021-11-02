COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Cobb County Superior Court Judge has ordered eight Cobb County election precincts to remain open past the scheduled 7 p.m. closing time. The order comes after various issues caused the precincts to open late this morning for the municipal and ESPLOST election.
Elections officials say most of the delays were caused by minor technical issues that were quickly corrected. The exception was the McEachern 01 precinct that was briefly evacuated due to a fire alarm in the building.
The order affects the following precincts:
Bryant 02
Riverside Epicenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168, open until 7:30 pm
Dowell 01
Dowell Elementary School, 2121 West Sandtown Road, Marietta, GA 30064, open until 7:25 pm
Marietta 5B
Turner Chapel Cathedral, 492 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta, GA 30060, open until 7:20 pm
Oregon 01
St Thomas Catholic Church, 4300 King Springs Road, Smyrna, GA 30082, open until 7:18 pm
Oregon 03
Fair Oaks Rec Center, 1465 Brandon Drive, Marietta, GA 30008, open until 7:15 pm
Hightower 01
Shallowford Church, 3662 Shallowford Rd, Marietta, GA 30062, open until 7:05 pm
Post Oak 01
Wesley Chapel Methodist Church, 4495 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066, open until 7:05 pm
McEachern 01
Relentless Church, 4665 Macland Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127, open until 7:10 pm
