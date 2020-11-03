A judge ordered all polling locations in Spalding County to remain open until 9 p.m. on Election Day after voting machines across the county temporarily crashed Tuesday morning.
According to Spalding County Elections, there was a glitch in the system Tuesday morning. CBS46's Rob Hughes arrived at one polling location in the county and no issues were reported but he then visited Spalding Elections Headquarters where machines were down.
Voters are lined up outside at First Presbyterian Church in Griffin. Machines working here, but I visited one other nearby polling location where all machines are still down and the only option is a provisional ballot. The line here is a tiny fraction of what it was earlier. pic.twitter.com/Odg08P6p8L— Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) November 3, 2020
Around 10:30 a.m. the Spalding County government updated the status, saying all machines at all precincts in the county were functioning properly.
Provisional ballots will still be sent to all 18 precincts to allow a vote via paper ballot.
In Buckhead, voting machines also went down at a precinct at Morris Brandon Elementary School. The machines were inoperable for about two hours but things are back to normal.
This is a developing news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.