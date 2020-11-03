US-VOTE-ELECTION

Georgia voting stickers sit atop an extra voting machine as a voter places her vote during the US presidential election at the Athens-Clarke County Fleet building in Athens, Georgia on November 8, 2016. / AFP / TAMI CHAPPELL (Photo credit should read TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images)

 TAMI CHAPPELL

A judge ordered all polling locations in Spalding County to remain open until 9 p.m. on Election Day after voting machines across the county temporarily crashed Tuesday morning.

According to Spalding County Elections, there was a glitch in the system Tuesday morning. CBS46's Rob Hughes arrived at one polling location in the county and no issues were reported but he then visited Spalding Elections Headquarters where machines were down. 

Around 10:30 a.m. the Spalding County government updated the status, saying all machines at all precincts in the county were functioning properly.

Provisional ballots will still be sent to all 18 precincts to allow a vote via paper ballot. 

In Buckhead, voting machines also went down at a precinct at Morris Brandon Elementary School. The machines were inoperable for about two hours but things are back to normal.

This is a developing news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.