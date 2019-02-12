STONE MOUNTAIN, GA (CBS46) DeKalb Superior Judge J.P. Boulee issued an order of recusal in the State v. Robert Olsen case. Former DeKalb Officer Olsen is charged with the 2015 shooting of Air Force veteran Anthony Hill.
The order was issued on Monday, however, it does not provide details for recusal.
On March 19 Officer Olsen responded to a suspicious person call at the Heights at Chamblee Apartment complex.
"The caller reported a male acting deranged, knocking on doors, crawling around on the ground naked," said Police Chief Cedric Alexander. "The caller reported the man had taken off all his clothes and was just running around throughout the entire complex."
Investigators said things turned violent when officers encountered 27-year-old Hill. Officer said Hill charged at them despite being ordered to stop. As a result Officer Olsen fired his weapon twice striking Hill.
Sherry Boston, DeKalb County D.A., says her office has spoken with Hill's family regarding the update.
"They are understandably devastated. And while we, too, are dismayed by this action, we are not deterred. We plan to file a motion seeking a hearing detailing the specific reasoning for this recusal and clarification as to whether such recusal extends to ALL cases assigned to this judge," Boston added. "In the interim, once the case has been assigned to a different Judge, we will ask that it be immediately set for trial on its previously scheduled date of February 25, 2019."
Christopher Chestnut, attorney for the family of Anthony Hill, released the following statement:
"Yesterday's recusal of the judge in former DeKalb County Police officer Robert Olsen's murder trial in the shooting death of Afghanistan War veteran Anthony Hill is just a bump in the road. We are confident that a new judge will be found in a timely fashion and the trial will take place as scheduled.
This family has waited nearly four years for Anthony's killer to be brought to justice. We are thankful for the many people who have supported the family during their painful journey. Not a day goes by that they don't think about Anthony and the joy he brought to so many people's lives."
