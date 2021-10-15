COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A motion by Cobb County parents to force the Cobb County School District to mandate masks has been denied.
The plaintiffs in the case were parents of children with disabilities. They argued that the district's current mask-optional policy is a form if disability discrimination, keeping their children from safely learning in-person.
Supt. Chris Ragsdale countered that argument saying the data clearly indicates a mask mandate does not provide a significant change in the number of cases.
RELATED: Cobb County school leaders call special board meeting; could discuss lawsuit that seeks to require masks
Cases among students have been declining in recent weeks. The count has dropped from the mid-60s in August to about 20 total last week.
RELATED: Masks optional in Marietta City Schools beginning Oct. 16
