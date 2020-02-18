GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The judge presiding over the Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader’s case declared it a mistrial Tuesday.
Schrader has been on trial for computer trespass. Opening arguments began February 11.
Her attorney told a jury in the first week of testimony that Schrader believed District Attorney Danny Porter was hacking into her computer.
“Several documents were printed on the printer that judge Schrader has,” B.J. Bernstein explained. “What happens on another day? Out comes an 18-page police incident report. Something she does not have access to.”
It was revealed in court that Schrader contacted the county’s IT department. The issue could not be solved, according to testimony.
Prosecutors said Schrader hired private investigators to look into the situation. They in turn hired registered sex offender and Dragon Con co-founder Ed Kramer to investigate. A search of Kramer’s home revealed he was working for the judge.
Schrader took the stand last week in her own defense. She told the court room things spiraled out of control faster than she anticipated.
"I was confused. I was concerned. I was disturbed. It was so surreal to me about all these moving parts, I found myself in the center of," said Schrader during testimony.
The court will make a decision on another trial date in the coming weeks.
