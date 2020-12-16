A lawsuit filed by organizations seeking to reinstate voter registrations for nearly 200,000 people in Georgia was knocked down by a district judge Wednesday.
The suit claims Sec. Raffensperger's office unlawfully purged 199,908 voters in 2019. In the motion, the organizations -- Black Voters Matter Fund, Transformative Justice Coalition, Rainbow Push Coalition, and Southwest Voter Education Project-- were seeking to reinstate 198,000 voters.
Plaintiffs allege that Defendant violated the National Voting Rights Act (“NVRA”) by failing to use a United States Postal Service (“USPS”) licensee to evaluate notice of change of address lists and removing registered voters from Georgia’ voter rolls when they had not moved.
"The Court acknowledges that there may be discrepancies in the NCOA information provided by Plaintiffs' experts and the records Georgia used to cancel voter registrations in December of 2019. It therefore strongly encourages the Parties to meet and determine the explanation, if any, for the alleged inaccuracies," ruled U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones.
If restored, those purged voters would have been able to participate in Georgia's Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.
"The Judge's ruling today underscores the fact that there are inaccuracies within the Georgia Secretary of State voter roll maintenance process,” said Attorney Gerald Griggs.
Sec. Raffensperger's responded to the judge's ruling by stating, “This lawsuit from left-leaning groups – like the recent ones from the right -- was based on conjecture by unqualified ‘experts’ drawn from sloppy analysis. This office abides by the law regardless of criticism and oversees fair and accurate elections open to all eligible voters – but only eligible Georgia voters.”
The secretary's office explained the voter purge was part of routine maintenance, and that the a list of those in danger of being removed from voter rolls was made public months prior to the follow-through.
"The cancelations were completed during routine list maintenance last year as required by state and federal law. The Secretary of State’s Office made public the list of people subject to cancelation two months in advance. News outlets reviewing it found that the people on it had moved years ago.
Before cancelation, each person was sent a letter instructing them to complete an attached postage-paid postcard if they wanted to stay registered to vote. They had also ignored a similar letter four years earlier when their registration became inactive, although voting once in that time would have returned them to active status and prevented cancelation."
This suit is one of many brought against the state and Sec. Raffensperger's office regarding voter purging, and several other claims of voter fraud in relation to the Nov. 3 election.
