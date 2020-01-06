LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Friends and acquaintances of longtime Gwinnett County Judge Emily Powell have a 12-day opportunity before her funeral to go to the funeral home, sign a guest book and reflect on her life.
Powell died Dec. 31 from injuries she suffered when she was struck by a pickup truck 11 days earlier.
According to loved ones, Powell was headed to downtown Buford the evening of Dec. 20 to meet some friends at a restaurant. Gwinnett County police said as Powell tried to cross West Moreno Street on foot, she was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Officers said the woman driving the truck did not stop. They have, however, learned the driver’s identity.
“We’ve been able to make contact with the driver since the incident occurred,” said Cpl. Collin Flynn. “We’re still trying to determine exactly where she was after the accident happened.”
Officers said they’re certain several witnesses saw what happened, and they still need those witnesses to come forward. As of Monday morning, the driver did not face charges.
Mourners will be able to sign the guest book during business hours Jan. 6–17 at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel, located at 120 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville. The family will receive visitors Friday, Jan. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The funeral is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. at Buford Church of God located at 4800 S. Lee St. in Buford. The family will receive visitors beforehand from 2 to 4 p.m.
