DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Following more than a year of exclusive CBS46 Bulldog investigations exposing questionable spending and protocol at the Douglas County Coroner's office, a county judge is now threatening Renee Godwin with contempt for allegedly failing to properly log a child's death.
In court documents, she is claiming the charges are racially motivated, and has enlisted the help of the National Action Network. That organization calling the judge's actions "harassment."
A hearing on the contempt charge is set for August 5th.
Our reports from 2018 led to an ongoing D.A investigation and rocked county government.
