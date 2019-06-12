ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The chief magistrate judge of Fulton County is sounding the alarm about the lack of secured parking.
Judge Cassandra Kirk spoke with CBS46's Mike Dunston about the safety concerns she has for her fellow judges.
Kirk is known for her calm, cool, and collected demeanor. But her mood changes talking about the safety of the judges she supervises.
“I'm incredibly frustrated,” says Judge Kirk. “I think this is the only courthouse in the southeast where we have had a judge killed. We have had a court reporter killed and where we have had a sheriff's deputy killed, and those are all security-related issues."
Five of her judges drive through a gate, park in a secured underground parking area and take the elevator to the secured offices.
But when three of her judges leave for the day, they have to walk outside, cross Pryor Street and get to their cars in a public garage.
“It should also be a cause for concern for the people who expect these judges to be fair and impartial when they're walking across the street with the people they're coming into the building with," continued Kirk.
What does she want? Either secure transportation to and from the courthouse or county leaders to do a review of who needs secured parking.
“Everyone parking here are not at risk of harm from the public like the judges are,” says Kirk. “I want to make sure that these judges get home to their family. And if this is the least that we can do is give them secure parking, that should be something that we do at a minimum."
Judge Kirk says she took her concerns to the sheriff and county management but has gotten no response.
CBS46 also reached out to those officials but have not heard back.
