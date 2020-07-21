ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two judges recused themselves in a matter of hours as Governor Brian Kemp's lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms headed to Fulton County Superior Court.

Judge Kelly Ellerbe was assigned to the case. In a chain of emails early Tuesday morning, the state Attorney General’s office asked Ellerbe to remove herself from the case.

“Judge Ellerbe notified all of the parties that she spoke with an Appellate Judge to talk about a prior opinion that she felt may have some bearing on the issues in this case. Judge Ellerbe became concerned about having had this discussion, and she immediately notified the parties. Our office appreciates Judge Ellerbe’s transparency and professionalism,” AG Chris Carr’s spokesperson said in a statement to CBS46.

Next, Judge Shawn LaGrua explained she needed to be recused, citing that she was not only Kemp’s Inspector General when he was Secretary of State, but that she is also currently under consideration for Gubernatorial appointments by Gov. Kemp.

Mayor Bottoms told CNN Sunday that Governor Kemp has made the issue personal.

"He’s sued me personally in his name personally and so I don’t know what the reason is,” Bottoms told CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer. "There were several other cities with mandates ahead of Atlanta and I was very intentional in making that decision because I wanted to see what response he would have to the other cities. They are led by men. I don’t know if it is because I am a woman, I don’t know if it’s because of the demographics of our state,” Bottoms continued.

Governor Kemp told FOX News that Bottoms is making her coronavirus response ‘political.'

“We have mayors who want to play politics. They want to go back to shelter in place. They want to stop in-person dining with no notice, just pulling the rug out from under people and I am not going to allow that to happen,” Kemp said. “Those orders are in conflict with the orders I have executed for the public health state of emergency,” he added.

Bottoms’ office maintains her phase one guidelines are not mandates but recommendations. She is the only mayor being sued by the governor.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick became the third judge assigned to the case.

So far, there is no known conflict with Barwick.

CBS46 has requested to learn the new court date for the rescheduled hearing.