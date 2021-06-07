CBS46's Emily Gagnon will be live outside Mercedes-Benz stadium Monday night with the latest on the Jones trade as well as what's next for Falcons as they get set to open mini-camp on Tuesday.
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 20: Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Roddy White #84 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrate after Jones catches a 20-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on January 20, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 20: Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on after making a catch in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on January 20, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: Atlanta Falcons prepare to enter the field during the NFL match between Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on October 26, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 23: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons celebraes a touchdown in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Georgia Dome on November 23, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 08: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons completes a touchdown reception against Sam Shields #37 of the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on December 8, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 27: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons takes a touchdown pass into the end zone against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 27: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons talks with Line judge Sarah Thomas as the Atlanta Falcons take on the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 01: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Georgia Dome on November 1, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 01: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Georgia Dome on November 1, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 27: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons shakes hands with team owner Arthur Blank after beating the Carolina Panthers at the Georgia Dome on December 27, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
19 October 2014: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is brought down by Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) at M&T Bank Stadium, in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 9: Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons talk after defeating the Denver Broncos 23-16 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 9, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons takes it in for a touchdown against the defense of free safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 16, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 03: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a pass over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (28) in the end zone for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter of the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 03, 2016 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
September 11, 2016: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) can't hold on to the ball after being tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers free safety Bradley McDougald (30) during the second half of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers defeat the Falcons 31 - 24 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA. (Photos by Frank Mattia/Iconsports Wire)
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) signals a first down during the first half of the NFC Championship Game game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons on January 22, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Falcons claim the NFC Championship over the Green Bay Packers 44-21. (Photo by Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 26: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a touchdown by fencing with Justin Hardy #14 during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 26: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons walks off the field after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 04: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons dives into the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on November 4, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. Atlanta won 38-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after pulling in a touchdown reception against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 04: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white.) Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons takes a selfie with fans after the Falcons defeated the Washington Redskins 38-14 at FedExField on November 4, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 04: Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons is interviewed after the Falcons defeated the Washington Redskins 38-14 at FedExField on November 4, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a touchdown pass while being defended by Clayton Geathers #26 of the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 20: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 8: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons runs out on the field during player introductions prior to facing the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 18: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown past Harrison Smith #22 and Cameron Dantzler #27 of the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 08: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 01: Julio Jones #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a touchdown during the Capitol One Bowl against the Michigan State Spartans at the Florida Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 27: Former Alabama teammates Mark Ingram (L) and Julio Jones look on during the 2011 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Julio Jones, #6 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons, holds up a jersey on stage during the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on April 28, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 30: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up during Falcons Training Camp at the Falcons Training Complex on July 30, 2011 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 11: Receiver Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a move on cornerback Charles Tillman #33 of the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on September 11, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Falcons 30-12. (Photo by Brian D. Kersey/Getty Images)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) takes this catch and run to the 10-yard-line in their game on Sunday, November 6, 2011, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Falcons won the game 31-7 as the Colts are now the only winless team in the NFL. (Sam Riche/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) scores a touchdown on a 14-yard reception against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday, September 9, 2012. The Falcons beat the Chiefs, 40-24. (David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on November 29, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Julio Jones, #6 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons, poses with family on stage during the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on April 28, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Roddy White #84 and Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons prepare to enter the field to face the New England Patriots at Georgia Dome on September 29, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 7: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a one-handed catch against Antonio Cromartie #31 of the New York Jets at the Georgia Dome on October 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
HONOLULU, HI - SUNDAY, JANUARY 31: Team Irvin wide receiver Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons dives after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of the 2016 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium on January 31, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
January 28 2016: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during the Pro Bowl practice at Turtle Bay Resort on North Shore Oahu, HI. (Photo by Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch over Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch over Eric Rowe #25 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch over Eric Rowe #25 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 15: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons is introduced before the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Georgia Dome on September 15, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
