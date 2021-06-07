ATLANTA (CBS46) — It's a sight many Atlanta Falcons fans have been dreading to see. Julio Jones has officially arrived in Nashville.

Less than 24 hours after the trade was first reported by ESPN, Julio Jones touched down in Tennessee on a private jet.

The Titans shared a video and several photos of Jones' arrival on its Twitter page.

The team's website wrote an article today saying Jones now makes a "trifecta of weapons" for quarterback Ryan Tannehill with Jones, WR AJ Brown and RB Derrick Henry.

Speaking of Brown, he has been one of the most outspoken supporters of Jones, even campaigning for a Jones trade during much of the offseason.

Brown said Sunday on Twitter, "We have to put the work in first. We can't just be the best team on paper."

CBS46's Emily Gagnon will be live outside Mercedes-Benz stadium Monday night with the latest on the Jones trade as well as what's next for Falcons as they get set to open mini-camp on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Julio Jones Over the Years

1 of 46

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.