ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Over the weekend, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was spotted wearing a Dallas Cowboys hoodie in a picture posted to social media, adding to a slew of trade rumors.
During the FS1's "Undisputed" Monday Morning show, host Shannon Sharpe called Jones on live television to ask him about his future with the team. Jones responded that he was out of Atlanta on national television. Jones also seemed to shutdown any possibility of playing for the Dallas Cowboys.
"Man, look. You want to go to the Cowboys, Julio? Or you want to stay in Atlanta?" said Sharpe. "Oh man, no. I'm out of there, man," said Jones. "You out of there? Are you going to... Ideally, where would you like to go?" Sharpe added. "Right now I'm just... I wanna win," said Jones.
With Jones likely out of Atlanta, the question now becomes who, where and how much will he bring. The seven time pro bowl receiver is scheduled for a salary cap hit of 23.05 million, which precludes the team trying to release Julio.
Certainly, the Falcons will keep him out of the NFC altogether and the NFC South for sure, so let’s go with the AFC.
How about the Baltimore Ravens? Even though Baltimore drafted Rashod Bateman in the first round, Julio would do what he did and could continue to do here, open it up for the rest of the offense.
The Ravens have just under $10m in salary cap room so with a little maneuvering could squeeze in number 11. There was a picture on Twitter with Julio in and “11” Packers jersey.
Fans and writer in that area believe Jones would rejuvenate Rodgers and possibly get him to restructure his deal. Then there’s the 49ers with Kyle Shanahan, the OC who got the Falcons to the Super Bowl and whose playing calling believe got the Patriots another Lombardi. Speaking of the Patriots, Julio has reportedly said he wants to team up with Cam Newton in New England.
Would that be something? According to the NFL network, New England is having internal discussions on Jones. The team didn’t draft a receiver until the 7th round this year and New England has just over $15m in salary cap space. This is all fun and games until something really happens which it appears it will sooner or later.
Last week, quarterback Matt Ryan broke his silence about the possibility of Jones' trade. Ryan usually doesn't comment publicly about his teammates' personal sitituations but he made this statement loud and clear:
"He’s been such a great player. He's a hell of a teammate. I love him. We’ll see how things shake out but he’s probably impacted my career more significantly than any other player. I’ve been really fortunate to be around him for as long as I have."
Stay with CBS46 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.