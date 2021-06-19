ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The celebration of liberation continued Saturday night across the state, in honor of the Juneteenth federal holiday.
Through music, culture, and history June 19, 1865 was revered across the state.
As thousands of people honored the day in which the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were notified that the civil war had ended, and they were free.
It’s a period rooted in our nation’s history, remembering those who paid the price for the color of their skin.
The Gwinnett Remembrance Coalition, commemorated lynching victims like 30-year-old Charles Hale, who was ripped out of city jail and lynched in the Gwinnett Town Square in 1911.
Volunteers at Saturday’s ceremony collected the soil of the scene, to memorialize Hale and victims from our painful past with a similar fate.
Further west, Kennesaw Police Officers also found a new piece of tradition.
Kennesaw Police Chief, Bill Westen Berger said, “I really do think it’s relationship building. It’s coming together, listening to one another, hearing each other’s perspectives.”
Men in blue spent time with those who they serve in a new way, at their Juneteenth family event Saturday.
The Glover Park event in Marietta connected the community to resources, entertainment, vendors and a taste of family values as part of the federal holiday.
Many people said this year, Juneteenth is symbolizing history but also another step forward together.
“This is the first step but we still have a lot of other things we want to get done.”
The three day celebration continued through Sunday.
