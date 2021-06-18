ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The African American Museum Association and T-Mobile gave away hundreds of children books that celebrate Black leaders.
"Understanding that in America, we have many different celebrations and many interpretations of freedom and this is freedom for the African American community. This is a very important holiday for us and for all Americans," said Kelly Crosby.
Some tasty freebies are also up for grabs this weekend. Slutty Vegan and NBA All-Star Chris Paul are teaming up to feed Atlanta! You can get a free "One night stand burger and fries" while supplies last on Saturday at all of their 3 locations.
The Juneteenth Atlanta Festival is bringing businesses from across the Southeast together.
"Just setting up and seeing all the other people vending, seeing everyone and the businesses they have here and the talent that's just out here, it's just amazing," said vendor Sabrina Newton.
It also gives non-profits a chance to connect with the Metro-Atlanta community. Tenecia Dixel, with NACA, says it is a great opportunity. "We help low to moderate income people get and also keep their houses. If they ever get into a situation like covid during the pandemic and they're unable to pay their mortgages, we're going to help you keep what you have already earned," said Dixel.
And speakers the chance to engage in must-have conversations. "You have a federal holiday that's being declared that forces this history into the conversation all across the country. We have to correct the history and protect the history but America must have a massive history lesson," said Michael Imhotep, a Speaker & Vendor.
