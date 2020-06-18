ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – In the midst of growing racial unrest across the country, Atlanta, the city known for being “too busy to hate,” has several Juneteenth events taking place Friday.
The widely unofficial holiday was first recognized June 19, 1865. The day is symbolic of America abolishing of slavery in Galveston, Texas. The news was accompanied by Union Army Major General Gordon Granger’s announcement that the Civil War had ended.
155 years later and the holiday is slowly becoming recognized by companies across the US as a paid holiday. Below are some Metro Atlanta Juneteenth events being held:
One Race: March on Atlanta
A march decrying racism in every form, and declaring unity from the church across lines of race, class, denomination, and culture.
Location: Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Ave W NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Schedule
- 8:30 – 9 a.m. Gates Open
- 9-10 a.m. Gather at Centennial Olympic Park
- 10- 11 a.m. Welcome
- 11 -12 p.m. Commence March
- 12 – 1 p.m. Prayer and Worship at Capitol
- 1 – 2 p.m. March back to Centennial Olympic Park
- 2 – 3 p.m. Worship and Closing Remarks
For more information, click here.
Virtual Gamer Gathering
Axis Replay is hosting a virtual esports community gathering in solidarity with other organizations to celebrate Juneteenth from 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. For more information, click here.
The Juneteenth Takeover in Downtown Atlanta
Community members are invited to don masks and view the live installation of artwork of Black artists on Friday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Artwork will be on display on FlatironCity’s exterior from June 19 - June 22. For more information, click here.
East Atlanta’s first Juneteenth Jubilee for Youth
showcase teenage minority entrepreneurs during a festive celebration of culture and heritage. This free event will also include a special performance by Historical Storyteller Auntie Renee from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: Team 3 After School Program & Camps Campus Grounds, 1290 Green St SE Conyers, GA 30012
Justice Initiative and SCLC Lead Caravan for Justice from South Georgia to State Capitol
Caravan members will begin their journey in Waycross, GA and with several stops along the way. With each stop, the Caravan for Justice will grow until they are met by justice fighters from other parts of Georgia and the nation.
Travel Times: 7:00 a.m. departs from Waycross, Georgia
Locations and times:
- 8:15 a.m. Arrives in Tifton
- 9:00 a.m. Arrives in Cordele
- 10:30 a.m. Arrives in Macon, GA (475 Zebulon Road)
- 12:00 p.m. Arrives in Atlanta (Georgia Bar Association | 104 Marietta Street)
- 1:00 p.m. March begins (from Georgia Bar Association to State Capitol)
- 2:00 p.m. Program begins
- 3:15 p.m. Program concludes
Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Festival
The live movement and Juneteenth Atlanta is hosts a march beginning at the MLK National Historic Park and ending at Centennial Olympic Park from 1 - 4 p.m.
From 4 - 6 p.m. attendees can enjoy food vendors, participate in voter registration and get tested for COVID-19.
