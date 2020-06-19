ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Demonstrators filled the streets of downtown Atlanta Friday, but they weren't protesting, but rather celebrating and marking Juneteenth.
“I said I love being black,” chanted protesters as they marched through downtown. “I love the color of my skin”, protesters went on.
Unlike the recent protests that focused solely on messages promoting the Black Lives Matter Movement and police reform this group walked with a message of black love and pride in honor of Juneteenth. And, there were multiple events throughout metro Atlanta celebrating the day blacks still being held as slaves after the emancipation proclamation were actually freed, among them an art exhibit called Junetheen Downtown Take Over.
“The first thing I thought of was what's more revolution than the black family," said artist Melissa Alexander. “I painted a mom with a newborn, looking at her very lovingly.”
Nineteen artists painted similar images celebrating the black community on a building once know role in helping to spread hate.
“The Flat Iron building for like 15 years was like run by the Klan. The building’s new owner has been amazing in letting us paint here, basically providing us with a canvas to authentically share our stories and our imagery,” said event organizer Ash Nash.
“I just really wanted to come out here and support the local community,” said Atlanta resident Daphney. Her friend, Tyra Montour, echoed her thoughts, “I’m happy and proud it’s been very peaceful, there is no real ruckus so people are gathering, even bring their children.”
But the Juneteenth celebrations weren't the only highlight Friday. Thousands also marched from Centennial Park to the Capitol and then back to Centennial Park as part of the One Race Protest.
“We just think it’s super important that our kids see that racism is wrong. We’re hoping what we're putting into it will show them to standup for what’s right, no matter what,” said protester Amanda Badles.
“I’m hoping that my little contribution to this, will mean that my children will not have to deal with racism and someday they can progress and be equal,” added another protester Stephanie Gorre-Ndiaye
The art will remain on the Flat Iron building until Monday after that organizers hope to display then at other places throughout the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.